iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

