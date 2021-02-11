iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. 67,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

