iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 197,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

