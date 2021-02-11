iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.80 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

