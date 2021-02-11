iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.68

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.68 and last traded at $101.63, with a volume of 2062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

