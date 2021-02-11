iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 1,395.8% from the January 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

ISTB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.