iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.98

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 143357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

