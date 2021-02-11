iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,078 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.