iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $392.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $393.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

