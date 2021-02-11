iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.64. 192,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

