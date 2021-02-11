iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,020,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.09 and its 200 day moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

