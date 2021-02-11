iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,150,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,034,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.17. 72,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

