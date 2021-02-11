iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,452,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

