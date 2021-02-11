iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $117,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 78,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

