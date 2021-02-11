iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 673.5% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 22,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $52.88.

