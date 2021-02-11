iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. 2,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.