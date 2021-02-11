iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

