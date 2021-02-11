iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the January 14th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 246,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

