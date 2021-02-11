iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $380.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.80 and its 200-day moving average is $327.25. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.