iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 820.3% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

NASDAQ IBTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

