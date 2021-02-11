iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.