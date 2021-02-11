iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

