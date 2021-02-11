iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,460,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

