iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

