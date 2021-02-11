iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.