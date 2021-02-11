iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.63

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 33850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

