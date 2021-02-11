iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 4086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.