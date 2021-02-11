iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $175.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.21. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

