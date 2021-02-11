iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

QUAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,003 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

