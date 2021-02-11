iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1,344.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

