iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.89

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 14374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.