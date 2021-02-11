iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.35

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 821002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.