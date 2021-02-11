iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GSG)

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,737% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 312,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 457,832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

