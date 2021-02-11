iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.17

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 4531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

