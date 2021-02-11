iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,994. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.