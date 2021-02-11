iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

TIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.83. 68,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

