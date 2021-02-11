Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ISCNF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. 1,849,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,261. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Article: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.