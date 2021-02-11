Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 1,013.7% from the January 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 58,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

