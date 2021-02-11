Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price fell 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35. 79,444,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 33,646,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The stock has a market cap of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $147,819.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

