Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

ITRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279,850. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

