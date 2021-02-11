ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY remained flat at $$59.86 during trading on Thursday. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,633. ITOCHU has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.