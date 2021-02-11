J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.93-9.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.676 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

JCOM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.55. 504,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $109.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

