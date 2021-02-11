Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

