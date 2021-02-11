JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.