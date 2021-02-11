Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in January

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JTTRY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57. Japan Airport Terminal has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $33.30.
About Japan Airport Terminal
