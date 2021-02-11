Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.07

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.08. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £199.00 million and a PE ratio of -102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.79.

About Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

