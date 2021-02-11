Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of AVNT opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

