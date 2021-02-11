Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POST. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of POST opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,272.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its position in Post by 1,301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Post by 2,479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

