Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.