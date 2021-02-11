Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Voestalpine AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

